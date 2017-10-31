Crime

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Santa Maria; suspect at large

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

October 31, 2017 6:08 PM

A man was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a stabbing in the 1100 block of West Main Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Personnel from the police and fire departments along with an AMR ambulance were dispatched to the incident shortly after 3 p.m., Sgt. Jesus Valle said.

The victim was initially transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury, but was likely to be transported by medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The suspect had fled the scene after the incident.

The victim reportedly knew the suspect, but police were trying to confirm their connection and a motive for the stabbing, Valle said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com.

