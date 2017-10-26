Deputies use tear gas to force barricaded suspects out of Santa Maria home

Update 9:55 p.m.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the three people taken into custody late Thursday night.
Saam Massoudi, 34, of Santa Maria was arrested on suspicion of violation of his post release supervision and resisting and delaying a peace officer.
Callie Jones, 36, was arrested on suspicion of resisting and delaying a peace officer and two narcotics-related arrest warrants.
The owner of the residence, 41-year-old Mae Urban, also was arrested under suspicion of resisting and delaying a peace officer and harboring a fugitive.
Update 5:50 p.m.
Three suspects who were barricaded inside a home in the 1900 block of Estringa Court in Santa Maria were taken into custody Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
About 4:40 p.m., deputies deployed tear gas, forcing the suspects out of the home, Hoover said. The suspects names and charges will be released later Thursday evening, Hoover added.
Original story
Liberty Elementary School in Santa Maria was locked down Thursday afternoon while law enforcement officials looked for at least one suspect, according to emergency dispatch reports.
Members of several law enforcement agencies responded to Duvali Drive in the Westgate neighborhood after 1 p.m. Officers believed the suspect, wanted in connection with a probation sweep, may be hiding in an attic above a garage at a residence in the area.
Previous visits to the residence also ended with the suspect found in the attic, according to emergency dispatch reports.
A helicopter was assisting officers on the ground, and personnel on scene were awaiting the arrival of a SWAT team. An armored Bear vehicle was seen in front of a residence on Estringa Court.
As a precaution, police asked that school officials release Liberty students from the north end of campus to avoid impacting the law enforcement operation.
Additional details were not immediately available.
