North County man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

October 20, 2017 7:49 PM

A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder stemming from an Oct. 2 incident in which he allegedly shot an unnamed person in the neck, according to a release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:30 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s detectives, a special enforcement detail and the regional SWAT team served a high-risk warrant for an attempted murder investigation in the 2700 block of Pine Hawk Way in San Miguel, the release said.

During the search, authorities located Jim Pinedo on the property and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. The search warrant was in conjunction with an attempted murder investigation that was initiated on Oct. 2, the release said.

The victim was reportedly shot in the neck by Pinedo and sought medical treatment at a local hospital. Authorities responded to the hospital that day, investigated the circumstances and determined Pinedo was the suspect.

Pinedo was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail and his bail has been set at $555,000.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

