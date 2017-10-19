2 Bakersfield men arrested in Arroyo Grande after police find drugs in their car

Two Bakersfield men were arrested Sunday in Arroyo Grande after police found stolen mail and credit cards, methamphetamine, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and a replica handgun inside their vehicle, police said.

About 9 a.m. Sunday, Arroyo Grande police officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 100 block of West Branch Street and made contact with two occupants, according to a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

During the initial search of the vehicle, police noticed a “partially hidden handgun tucked between (the driver’s) seat and the center console,” the release said.

A further search of the vehicle revealed numerous pieces of stolen mail, approximately a half-ounce of methamphetamine, burglary tools, stolen credit cards and drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Chance Steffan, 36, and Jake Milo Rupe, 28, both of Bakersfield, were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, driving on a suspended license and violation of probation.

Steffan and Rupe were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. Bail for Steffan, who was on active felony probation out of Kern County, was set at $20,000. Rupe’s bail was set at $10,000.

Each remained in custody Thursday afternoon.