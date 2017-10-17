Ezequiel Cisneros, 49, was arrested Monday, October 16, 2017, on suspicion of arson.
Man found naked, arrested on suspicion of arson for grass fire near Talley Farms

By Lucas Clark

October 17, 2017 2:39 PM

A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday night in connection with a 2-acre grass fire in rural Arroyo Grande near Talley Farms Fresh Harvest.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Zach Nichols said Ezequiel Cisneros was naked when authorities found him “in the fire area” off Lopez Drive about 10 p.m.

Cisneros was trespassing on private land, Nichols said, and he was arrested on suspicion of arson and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Arson of a structure or forest land is a felony punishable by imprisonment in state prison for up to six years, according to the California legislative information page.

Cisneros’ bail has been set at $50,000.

