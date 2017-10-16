Bakersfield man arrested after chase through Santa Margarita

A Bakersfield man was arrested Saturday night after he led officers on a brief chase through Santa Margarita, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:10 p.m., a CHP officer who was traveling north on I Street stopped at the intersection with Yerba Buena Avenue. As he was stopped, he saw a white Ford F-150 traveling west on Yerba Buena Avenue, which also stopped at the intersection.
The officer observed that the driver of the Ford wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and he attempted to conduct a traffic stop for the observed violation, the CHP said.
However, the driver of the Ford had other plans. A short vehicle pursuit started, and after traveling about 200 yards, the driver of the Ford lost control of his vehicle and struck a chain link fence west of H Street, the CHP said. With his vehicle now disabled, the driver got out and started running north.
With assistance from San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies, officers set up a perimeter and eventually found the driver hiding in a utility shed in the backyard of a home, the CHP said.
The driver, whom the CHP has identified as Christopher Gomez Cruz, 38, was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor hit-and-run, in addition to three confirmed warrants out of SLO County, the CHP said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
