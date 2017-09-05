Authorities seized 12.7 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms from a home in Pismo Beach on Friday.
Authorities seized 12.7 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms from a home in Pismo Beach on Friday. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
Authorities seized 12.7 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms from a home in Pismo Beach on Friday. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Police find $6,000 worth of party drugs in Pismo Beach home

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

September 05, 2017 3:50 PM

A Pismo Beach man was arrested Friday after officials discovered ecstasy, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms in a Pismo home, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Friday, Sheriff’s Office detectives from the narcotics unit and the gang task force, along with county probation officers and officers from the San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach police departments, served a search warrant at a home in the 2500 block of Solano Road, officials said.

Authorities discovered about 2.4 ounces of ecstasy, 5.7 ounces of Xanax and 12.7 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms inside the home, according to a news release.

The total estimated street value of the drugs is about $6,000, officials said.

As a result of the search, Anthony Allen Wong, 30, was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of possessing a controlled substance, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

The search and arrest was the culmination of a three-month investigation by the Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit, officials said.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 1:25

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store
Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:29

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo
Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:14

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

View More Video