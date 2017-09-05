Police find $6,000 worth of party drugs in Pismo Beach home

A Pismo Beach man was arrested Friday after officials discovered ecstasy, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms in a Pismo home, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Friday, Sheriff’s Office detectives from the narcotics unit and the gang task force, along with county probation officers and officers from the San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach police departments, served a search warrant at a home in the 2500 block of Solano Road, officials said.

Authorities discovered about 2.4 ounces of ecstasy, 5.7 ounces of Xanax and 12.7 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms inside the home, according to a news release.

The total estimated street value of the drugs is about $6,000, officials said.

As a result of the search, Anthony Allen Wong, 30, was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of possessing a controlled substance, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

The search and arrest was the culmination of a three-month investigation by the Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit, officials said.