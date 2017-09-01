Woman caught on video stealing UGG boots from SLO store

Authorities have issued a request for an arrest warrant for a woman who was caught on surveillance camera stealing from Roxanne’s Birkenstock on Tuesday in downtown San Luis Obispo.
In the surveillance video, a blonde woman in a tan-colored dress can be seen taking a pair of UGG boots, putting them in her bag and leaving the store without paying.
A Facebook post from Kaila Zunich — whose family owns and operates the store — indicated the woman has been identified. The post has been shared more than 3,000 times since Tuesday night and, Zunich said, the original surveillance video received more than 200,000 views.
San Luis Obispo Police Capt. Chris Staley said Friday the department has filed a request for an arrest warrant with the District Attorney’s Office. Once the arrest warrant is granted, police can begin actively searching for the suspect.
“At this point we don’t have any reason to arrest her,” Staley said.
Zunich said the shoes were worth more than $200.
She also said theft in the downtown area is more common than people might realize and it’s something the store — located in the Network Shopping Center on Higuera Street — deals with on a monthly basis.
“It’s felt like there might be someone who might be a repeat offender because it happens so often — but we know it’s not just her,” Zunich said. “We’ve had to chase people down.”
Those with information can contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317, or call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
