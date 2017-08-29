Child pornography charges filed against Los Osos man after 10-month investigation

A Los Osos man faces five felony child pornography charges following his arrest 10 months ago for allegedly possessing thousands of images and videos of young children being sexually abused.

The San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office last week charged Eric Edward Norman, 45, with possession and transmission of child pornography, two counts of possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct, exhibiting a minor in pornography for commercial purpose and distribution of child pornography.

The most serious charge, exhibiting a minor in pornography for commercial purpose, carries a sentence range of two to six years in state prison.

Norman’s Oct. 25, 2016 arrest came after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Team received information “that child porn was allegedly being downloaded and distributed from a computer in a home on the 1200 block of 2nd Street,” according to a press release at the time.

Among the items seized by police was a 2,000 gigabyte hard drive.

Norman, who was released from jail on $50,000 bail, is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 7.