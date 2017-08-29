Atascadero man arrested after police say he broke into Paso KFC, stole register

An Atascadero man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of burglarizing a KFC restaurant in Paso Robles on Thursday, police said.

At 10:10 a.m. Thursday, Paso Robles police responded to a reported burglary at the KFC at 2405 Riverside Avenue, the department said. When officers reviewed the surveillance footage, they discovered that a man forced his way into the business through a window, took a cash register and left on foot.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, police returned to the KFC when employees reported seeing the burglary suspect at the business. Officers recognized the suspect, 27-year-old Nicholas Allen Mueller, from the surveillance video, police said.

Mueller was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with additional information about this crime to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.