Man accused of breaking into 2 SLO homes was caught both times, chased down by residents

An Oceano man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he burglarized two homes in San Luis Obispo and assaulted a man with a stun gun.
Just after 8 a.m., police officers responded to the 1800 block of McCollum Street on reports of a person who used a stun gun on a man when he was caught burglarizing a home. When they arrived, they found three people chasing the suspect down the 600 block of Grand Avenue, police said, and officers detained the man.
Witnesses told police that the suspect, 31-year-old Marcus Anthony Frazier, was burglarizing a home in the 1900 block of McCollum Street when he was caught. Frazier reportedly then brandished a knife at a resident of the home before fleeing out the door, police said.
While people affected by that first burglary decided to go look for Frazier, Frazier went into another home in the 1800 block of McCollum Street, police said. He was again caught burglarizing the home and used a stun gun on the 69-year-old man who caught him, police said. The man received no life-threatening injuries.
When Frazier left that home, the people from the first burglary saw him and started chasing him.
While officers were arresting Frazier, they found that he had some car keys with him. One of those keys was for a nearby vehicle, which had just been reported stolen out of Atascadero, police said. On further investigation, police discovered that Frazier may have been responsible for multiple thefts in the Atascadero area.
Frazier was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of multiple offenses, including burglary, vehicle theft and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He is being held on $200,000 bail, according to jail records.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
