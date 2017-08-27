Suspect in machete attack arrested at Goleta Beach

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Goleta man suspected of seriously injuring an acquaintance with a machete during a fight late Friday night.
Joseph Bianco, 35, was taken into custody Saturday at Goleta Beach, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Bianco was in possession of a credit card that did not belong to him, Hoover said.
He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misappropriation of lost property, with bail set at $55,000.
Deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park on the 900 block of Ward Drive about shortly before midnight on Friday.
“Upon arrival, deputies contacted a 51-year-old male victim whose fingers had been badly sliced by a male suspect who is known to the victim,” Hoover said.
The attack allegedly occurred after the two males got into an argument.
The man wielding the machete had fled on foot, and attempts to locate him early Saturday were not successful.
The wounded man, whose identity also was not disclosed, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to the hospital. Details on his condition were not available.
