    A man was caught on security footage attempting to open car doors in a San Luis Obispo driveway. The SLO police remind all residents to lock their car doors.

A man was caught on security footage attempting to open car doors in a San Luis Obispo driveway. The SLO police remind all residents to lock their car doors. San Luis Obispo Police Department

Crime

SLO police search for prowler caught on camera attempting to break into cars

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 24, 2017 8:47 PM

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on surveillance camera attempting to break into two vehicles parked in a residential neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The man, who appears to be a white male in his 20s, can be seen in the video trying to open the door of two vehicles parked in a driveway to the southwest of Meadow Park at about 1:45 a.m.

The man is wearing a backward baseball hat, a long sleeve sweatshirt and long pants. After the man finds both doors locked, he leaves the driveway.

Later Thursday, police were notified of four thefts that occurred from unlocked vehicles in the same neighborhood, according to a news release. Cash and a checkbook were among the items stolen.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the video. Those with information are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

Police also offered the following tips to protect against car theft:

▪  Keep your vehicle locked at all times.

▪  Remove valuables from vehicles.

▪  If valuables must remain in the vehicle, move them to locked compartments.

▪  Park your vehicle in a secured area such as a garage whenever possible.

▪  Park in well-lit areas.

▪  Add motion-activated lighting to driveways or other areas where vehicles are parked.

▪  Be on the lookout for individuals walking through neighborhoods in the early morning hours, frequently in dark clothing and carrying backpacks.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

