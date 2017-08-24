A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Natalia Morozova, a Santa Maria woman who was killed on Monday night. Her 9-year-old son Daniel, left, was abducted by his father, who was later shot and killed by Los Angeles police.
Crime

GoFundMe set up for family, son of slain Santa Maria woman

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 24, 2017 2:11 PM

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Natalia Morozova, the woman who was shot to death in Santa Maria on Monday night.

Shortly after her death, Morozova’s 9-year-old son Daniel became the subject of an Amber Alert when his father, Konstantin Morozov, abducted him. The Amber Alert ended Tuesday night, when Daniel was found and Morozov was shot and killed by police in Los Angeles.

Money raised from the GoFundMe will go toward providing Morozova’s mother, sister and brother, who live in Russia and want to come to the United States to “finalize planning,” with train and plane tickets to California as well as funds for a hotel stay, translator and other necessities while they are in America.

Additionally, if Morozova’s family decides to bring her body back to Russia, money from the GoFundMe will go toward those expenses as well, according to the site.

Whatever funds are left will go toward Daniel, who is currently in care of Child Protective Services, according to the GoFundMe.

The website describes Morozova as a “beautiful soul,” who, even though she was struggling, sent gifts and money to her family in Russia. When her family and friends got sick, Morozova would make them homemade soups and check up on them to offer help.

“She was a beautiful person, inside and out, and selfless when it came to taking care of others before herself,” read the GoFundMe’s description. “She always had a bright smile that could light up the room.”

As of early Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $6,600 of a $20,000 goal.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

