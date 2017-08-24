Sergio Chagolla-Chagolla, 29, pleaded not guilty to an additional drunken-driving charge Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
DUI driver in fatal Santa Maria crash faces additional charge

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

August 24, 2017 9:07 AM

A man arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Santa Maria on Memorial Day Weekend pleaded not guilty to an additional drunken-driving charge Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Sergio Chagolla-Chagolla, 29, appeared before Judge Gustavo Lavayen for the brief hearing.

He was originally charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury after the May 28 crash.

Chagolla-Chagolla also faced special allegations that more than one victim was injured and two victims suffered great bodily injury.

Additionally, he had been charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

Santa Maria police were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. May 28 to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Donovan Road, where they found two vehicles that had major damage from a collision.

Five people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where Lyvelyn Ordas Reyes, 57, of Santa Maria died because of injuries she received in the collision.

Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore filed an amended complaint, adding another charge alleging the defendant was driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent.

Toxicology tests revealed his blood alcohol content was .28 percent, according to the complaint.

Defense attorney Ron Bobo said his client needed more time to assess a “suitable” offer for a plea deal from the prosecution team.

The judge scheduled the next hearing for Sept. 6.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

