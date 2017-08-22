Grover Beach police officer injured during fight with armed suspect

A Grover Beach police officer suffered minor injuries while arresting a man who tried to run away from and fight police early Tuesday morning.
Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Ramona Avenue on reports of someone trespassing on private property and a potential “physical altercation” with two other men, according to a news release from the Grover Beach Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found three men at the location. One of the men, whom police identified as Rudy Jesse Perez Jr., had injuries to his face, which indicated to police that he had been involved in some type of fight. Perez was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, police said.
Another man at the scene, Gilbert Duran Hooper, 19, did not cooperate with police and tried to run away, police said. He then engaged the officers in a physical struggle, police said. During the fight, officers found that Duran Hooper had a concealed Glock handgun in his waistband, according to a news release. One officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the fight.
Never miss a local story.
Arroyo Grande police officers helped Grover Beach police secure the weapon and arrest the suspect, police said.
Duran Hooper was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm in public, participating in a criminal street gang, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer, according to jail records. He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bail.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments