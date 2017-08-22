Suspect in Orcutt credit union robbery shot, killed by deputies

Update, 11:55 a.m.
The suspect has died, confirmed Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
Original story:
The suspect in an Orcutt credit union robbery was shot and seriously wounded by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.
The man, who was armed with a knife, was confronted by deputies in the Bradley Dip, between Clark Avenue and Rice Ranch Road, according to Lt. Clay Turner.
“The suspect engaged the deputy, the first responder, and the suspect is currently down,” Turner said.
Bradley Road was shut down between Clark and Rice Ranch while deputies investigated.
The injured suspect was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, Turner said, adding that details on his condition were not available.
There were reports the suspect may have died, but that could not be confirmed.
The robbery occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the Coast Hills Credit Union in the nearby Oak Knolls Shopping Center, and the suspect apparently fled south on foot, Turner said.
Nearby schools including Pine Grove Elementary School were not placed on lockdown status
“It went down really quick and the suspect wasn’t at large so we didn’t feel the need to shut down the schools,” Turner said, adding a deputy was calling nearby campuses to let them know the scene was secure.
A helicopter circled above the scene for a time after the the shooting.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.
