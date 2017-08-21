Man arrested after spray-painting a stopped train in SLO, police say

A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday after police say they saw him spray-painting a stopped train in San Luis Obispo, causing more than $10,000 in damage.
About 1:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of possible trespassers on the railroad tracks near Industrial Way and Tank Farm Road, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they saw two men spray-painting the cars of a train that was stopped on the tracks. As police approached the men, they ran in different directions, police said.
After a foot pursuit, police apprehended and arrested one of the suspects, 24-year-old Melquiedes Anastacio Rodriguez. Rodriguez was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and resisting an officer, according to jail records. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Union Pacific Rail road was told of the vandalism and estimated the replace and repair cost to be more than $10,000, police said.
Authorities have not found the second suspect and ask anyone with information to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7313.
