Police investigating string of liquor store burglaries in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a series of three liquor store burglaries that started Aug. 10.
The department said three early morning burglaries took place at two Paso Robles stores, and the suspect or suspects remain at large.
In all three cases, police reported that a burglar entered alone, hooded and masked, smashing the front glass to get in. Each time, police said, the suspect possibly used a pipe to smash the glass, taking either California lottery tickets or cash or both.
The first heist took place Aug. 10 at Appy’s Liquor Store at 2816 Spring St., and the second also occurred at Appy’s on Tuesday. Both times, the suspect wore a light-colored sweater hoodie and used a light-colored backpack. The suspect stole cash and lotto tickets Aug. 10 and just lotto tickets Tuesday, according to police.
The third burglary took place at JNJ’s Liquor and Food Mart at 3355 Spring St., where the suspect wore a black sweater with gray trim around the hood, brown pants and all black Converse shoes with a white logo on the inside heel. Surveillance images show he had a metal pipe sticking out of his left pocket. He stole from two cash registers and took lotto tickets, police said.
The incidents took place between 4 and 5 a.m. when the stores were closed and unattended. The incidents were caught on video surveillance.
“It’s unclear if it’s the same person, but it’s the same M.O.,” Paso Robles Police Sgt. Chris McGuire said. “We believe it could be the same person or the same group that’s committing these crimes.”
The amount of stolen money and tickets hasn’t been presented yet to police, McGuire said.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the department at 805-237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-7867 (STOP) or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
