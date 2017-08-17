Drugs, gun and $9,000 in cash seized as police arrest two in SLO

Two San Luis Obispo residents were arrested Thursday after authorities discovered methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, thousands of dollars in cash and a loaded handgun inside their home, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
About 9 a.m. Thursday, detectives conducted a parole search along with a search warrant at a home located in the Silver City Mobile Home Park at 3860 South Higuera St., the release said.
Both residents — Angel Resendez, 37, and Amanda Bunker, 34 — were home during the search, along with Bunker’s 2-year-old son.
Detectives discovered approximately one pound of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of cocaine, an ounce of heroin, more than $9,000 in cash and the loaded handgun, according to the release.
Resendez and Bunker were both arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and child endangerment. The 2-year-old boy was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services, police said.
Resendez was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of several charges, including possession of controlled substance while armed with a firearm; possession for sale of cocaine and heroin; possession for sale of methamphetamine; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm; and child endangerment.
Resendez also was booked for a parole violation and a hold was placed on him, the release said. His bail was set at $100,000.
Bunker was booked into County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale of cocaine and heroin, possession for sale of methamphetamine and child endangerment.
Bunker’s bail was set at $100,000.
