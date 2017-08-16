LA area cops who abused boot camp cadets get 2 months in jail, probation

Two Los Angeles area police officers will spend about two months in San Luis Obispo County Jail after being sentenced Wednesday for a dozen misdemeanor charges of abusing children at a police-sponsored boot camp in San Luis Obispo in 2015.
Both officers are on paid administrative leave and it was unclear whether they will return to active duty, their police captain said Wednesday.
Brothers Edgar Yovany Gomez, 35, and Carlos Manuel Gomez-Marquez, 32, will serve 60 days in the County Jail, four years on formal supervised probation and pay roughly $3,000 in fines and an undetermined amount of restitution.
The men are also required to have no contact with seven victims, undergo child abuse counseling and will be required to serve up to 10 more days in jail if they violate any probation requirements.
Both men were drill instructors at a boot camp program for at-risk youth that was held at the California National Guard base in 2015 when they allegedly slapped, punched and stepped on participants.
The alleged abuse did not involve any San Luis Obispo County residents or Camp San Luis Obispo personnel.
Gomez and Gomez-Martinez are officers with the police department of Southgate, a city about seven miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Both accepted plea deals with San Luis Obispo County prosecutors in June, pleading no contest to about a dozen misdemeanor charges of willful cruelty to a child and corporal punishment resulting in injury. Misdemeanor battery charges initially filed against them were dismissed.
Southgate Police Capt. Darren Arakawa said Wednesday that both Gomez and Gomez-Martinez have been on paid administrative leave since their arrests in August 2015. He said that following Wedneday’s hearing, there will be administrative disciplinary proceedings against the two, but it was unclear whether they could return to police duties.
A third officer, Marissa Elizabeth Larios, 36, of Huntington Park Police Department, is facing similar charges and is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 16. A Huntington Police Department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
Larios, Gomez and Gomez-Marquez were arrested with a fourth officer, who was ultimately not charged.
None of Gomez or Gomez-Marquez’s victims attended the hearing Wednesday, and neither men made a statement.
In accepting the Probation Department’s recommended sentence, Superior Court Judge Gayle Peron called the abuse “serious” and the officers’ actions “disturbing,” but also noted their clean criminal records, military service and other mitigating factors.
Official details of the alleged abuse have not been disclosed in court.
Greg Owen, an attorney for an alleged victim, previously told The Tribune that his client was a participant in L.E.A.D. (Leadership, Empowerment and Discipline), a 20-week program sponsored by Southgate and Huntington Park police departments and the California National Guard.
The abuse occurred between May 17 and 24, 2015, according to the complaint, and an investigation was launched after San Luis Obispo authorities were contacted by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services about physical and verbal abuse at the camp.
Owen said that officers stepped on kids’ hands and backs while they were ordered to do push-ups. He said when some victims didn’t meet camp expectations, they were ordered into a dark room, held up by instructors and beaten in the face, head and stomach.
After a hearing in September 2015, Larios’ attorney, Michael Schwartz, called the allegations “grandiose exaggerations or embellishments,” and suggested the alleged victims were motivated by financial gain.
The Tribune could not confirm whether any lawsuits have been filed over the crimes.
Both Gomez and Gomez-Marquez are scheduled to begin their jail term on Sept. 18.
