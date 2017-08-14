Paso man accused of arranging for sex with a minor in prostitution sting

Eight men were arrested on suspicion of prostitution- or cocaine-related charges during a prostitution sting that played out at a Santa Maria hotel Aug. 10, including a Paso Robles man who police say believed he was meeting with a minor.
Edward Scheuerman, 61, of Paso Robles was arrested when he arrived at the hotel after he allegedly made plans to engage in sexual acts with a person he believed was under 18, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
He was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arriving to meet a minor for a lewd purpose and for solicitation of prostitution.
Suspects allegedly responded in person to an online ad placed by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives on a website “known for online prostitution,” according to a press release.
The posting advertised a woman or girl willing to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money. Those who responded negotiated with an undercover detective and agreed on a place and time to meet. Once the “john” arrived, he was arrested.
The sting is part of an ongoing effort to combat human trafficking in Santa Barbara County and was funded in part by a federal grant to address the issue.
Five men were arrested, booked and released with a notice to appear on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution.
▪ Alexis Oliveros, 23, Santa Maria
▪ Walter Thomas, 69, Lompoc
▪ Samuel Fast, 27, Santa Maria
▪ Christopher Rodgers, 24, Santa Maria
▪ Wayne Pong, 53, Santa Maria
Two men were arrested on narcotics-related charges because they allegedly offered to pay for sex with cocaine.
▪ Braulio Cisneros-Chavez, 20, of Paso Robles was booked on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution, possession of cocaine for sale, transportation of cocaine and conspiracy.
▪ Christian Rodriguez-Ibarra, 23, of Paso Robles was booked on suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale, transportation of cocaine and conspiracy.
The release says that the Sheriff’s Office will continue to conduct similar stings to deter people from searching for a prostitute, “thereby reducing the demand and hopefully reducing the amount of women who fall victim to the abuse of human trafficking.”
