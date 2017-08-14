Suspect in shooting at San Miguel home in custody on attempted murder charge

A San Lucas man accused of firing shots at a San Miguel home was transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail Monday to face charges of attempted murder and assault.

Members of the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force transported David-Zosimo Pacheco Carrasco, 24, from Monterey County Jail, where he had been in custody on suspicion of a parole violation, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Carrasco was identified as the suspected gunman in the shooting of a house in the 1700 block of Mission Street on the night of June 5. No one was hurt, but two adults and three children were inside the home at the time, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office identified Carrasco as a potential suspect in June and arrested him on June 14 with the help of other local and state agencies on a warrant for an alleged parole violation.

Charges include attempted murder, assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, with felony enhancements because the attempted murder was committed with a firearm and Carrasco has prior felony convictions. Both priors listed, which occurred in Monterey County in 2008 and 2013, were gang-related, according to the criminal complaint.