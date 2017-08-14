David-Zosimo Pacheco Carrasco, of San Lucas was transferred from Monterey County Jail to San Luis Obispo County Jail Monday to face an attempted murder charge.
David-Zosimo Pacheco Carrasco, of San Lucas was transferred from Monterey County Jail to San Luis Obispo County Jail Monday to face an attempted murder charge.
David-Zosimo Pacheco Carrasco, of San Lucas was transferred from Monterey County Jail to San Luis Obispo County Jail Monday to face an attempted murder charge.

Crime

Suspect in shooting at San Miguel home in custody on attempted murder charge

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

August 14, 2017 6:15 PM

A San Lucas man accused of firing shots at a San Miguel home was transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail Monday to face charges of attempted murder and assault.

Members of the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force transported David-Zosimo Pacheco Carrasco, 24, from Monterey County Jail, where he had been in custody on suspicion of a parole violation, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Carrasco was identified as the suspected gunman in the shooting of a house in the 1700 block of Mission Street on the night of June 5. No one was hurt, but two adults and three children were inside the home at the time, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office identified Carrasco as a potential suspect in June and arrested him on June 14 with the help of other local and state agencies on a warrant for an alleged parole violation.

Charges include attempted murder, assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, with felony enhancements because the attempted murder was committed with a firearm and Carrasco has prior felony convictions. Both priors listed, which occurred in Monterey County in 2008 and 2013, were gang-related, according to the criminal complaint.

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:14

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home
Suspected burglar breaks into Trailer Barn in Paso Robles 0:18

Suspected burglar breaks into Trailer Barn in Paso Robles
Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say 0:16

Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say

View More Video