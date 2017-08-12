SLO police search for prowler caught on security camera outside home

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on surveillance camera prowling around the front porch of a home in the San Luis Drive and upper Monterey Street area early Friday morning.
The man, described as a white male in his 20s wearing a T-shirt with appears to be a panda design on it, walks up to the front door at 3:45 a.m. and uses his cellphone light to look around. He was also carrying a backpack.
After a few seconds, the man leaves the residence.
Two thefts were reported in the same area later Friday, both in unlocked vehicles. A camera was stolen from one car, and clothing, sunglasses and two phone charges were stolen from the other.
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man in the video. Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Police also offered the following tips to protect against car theft:
- Keep your vehicle locked at all times.
- Remove valuables from vehicles.
- If valuables must remain in the vehicle, move them to locked compartments.
- Park your vehicle in a secured area such as a garage whenever possible.
- Park in well-lit areas.
- Add motion-activated lighting to driveways or other areas where vehicles are parked.
- Be on the lookout for individuals walking through neighborhoods in the early morning hours, frequently in dark clothing and carrying backpacks.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
