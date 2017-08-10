2 arrested at gunpoint after high-speed chase in SLO County, Santa Maria

Two people were arrested after a high-speed pursuit that began in the Santa Maria area and traveled into southern San Luis Obispo County on Thursday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch reports.
The incident began shortly before 3 p.m. and involved a white Lincoln Continental, with speeds topping 100 mph.
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies reportedly sought the driver due to a probation violation, according to dispatch reports.
After traveling through Santa Maria, the driver headed north on Highway 101, passing vehicles on the right shoulder at least once.
The pursuing law enforcement officer lost sight of the vehicle after it exited the highway at Los Berros Road in rural Arroyo Grande and disappeared after reportedly heading east.
A law enforcement helicopter was requested to help search for the suspect’s vehicle.
After spotting the vehicle, officers restarted the pursuit which led into Santa Maria.
About 3:40 p.m., at least two suspects — a man and a woman — were taken into custody at gunpoint in the northwestern neighborhoods of Santa Maria, according to dispatch reports.
Earlier, authorities had received a report that a man and woman had been seen running in the neighborhood, prompting talks of locking down nearby Oakley Elementary School as a precaution.
The vehicle involved in the pursuit was found in an alley near Donovan and Blosser roads.
