DUI checkpoints planned for SLO this weekend

The San Luis Obispo Police Department plans to conduct DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols in the city this weekend.
Areas with high frequencies of collisions and DUI arrests will be monitored by the department’s DUI Enforcement Team on Saturday from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m., according to a news release.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment — including marijuana, prescription drugs and some over-the-counter medication.
“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” the release said.
Funding for the patrols and checkpoints is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
Comments