Paso business seeks public’s help in locating break-in suspect

A Paso Robles business is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspected burglar caught on surveillance camera breaking into the facility early Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, Trailer Barn, 1195 Ramada Drive, wrote that the suspect “parked a car close by. Climbed over or crawled through our fence onto the lot. Tried our front door, which was locked. Then walked to this side window and used, what looks like, a big wrench to break our window. Looked in our cash drawer, which was empty and then ran out the front door. Must be a tiny guy based on having to fit through the small window and his height based on the sticker on our door.”

The business posted an 18-second video showing a person wearing a mask and hoodie sweatshirt running through the shop and exiting through a door.

Anyone with information about the break-in is encouraged to call Trailer Barn at 805-227-4300 or the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.