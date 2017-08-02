Tar heroin, meth and $8,000 in cash seized in Arroyo Grande drug bust, police say

Four people were arrested after police found methamphetamine, tar heroin, Xanax and nearly $8,000 in cash in an Arroyo Grande home on Saturday, police said.
When police conducted a search at a home in the 200 block of Oro Drive, they found more than a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, 20 grams of tar heroin, 257 Xanax pills and $7,935 in cash, according to a news release.
As a result, police arrested four people. Justin Barney, 42, and David Linville, 28, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and other drug-related offenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, Barney was no longer listed as being in custody, but Linville was being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $70,000 bail, according to jail records.
Paula Young, 47, was arrested on suspicion of violating probation, according to jail records, and she is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail. Alison Spitzer, 26, was arrested on suspicion of “non-drug related offenses,” police said in the news release. No further information was immediately available.
