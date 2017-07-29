SLO man arrested after stabbing woman in downtown park

A 37-year-old transient man was arrested Friday night after stabbing a woman and attempting to stab another man at Mitchell Park in downtown San Luis Obispo, police said.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Osos Street after receiving a 911 call about 11:30 p.m. Friday and found a female victim with a stab wound to her arm, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The release said Patrick Michael Egerton, of San Luis Obispo, originally attempted to stab the male victim, but the woman intervened and was stabbed in her arm.
The female victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. She was released from the hospital a few hours later, police said.
Egerton left the area on foot and was later located in the 800 block of Pacific Street. Police officers on bicycles located Egerton, who failed to obey commands and one officer sustained minor injuries during the struggle, according to the release.
After the altercation with police, Egerton was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of resisting arrest. He was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail and bail was set at $25,000.
Those with any information about the crime are encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
