Pismo Beach man accused of kidnapping, rape had prior restraining order

A Pismo Beach man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in an Atascadero park in June previously had a domestic violence restraining order placed against him by a different woman.
David Ebrahimi Ardebili, 38, is charged in San Luis Obispo Superior Court with kidnapping to commit rape, sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim and assault with intent to commit rape. He is being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail on $1.1 million bail.
In that case, a woman told police she met Ardebili while visiting and the two eventually ended up at Atascadero Lake Park, where the alleged attack occurred, according to Ardebili’s attorney David Vogel, who said the evidence in the case is “very tenuous.”
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has declined to comment on the allegations.
Vogel said the location of the woman’s phone at the time of the alleged attack is a key portion of the case; he said the woman told police she recalled her phone being in Ardebili’s trunk at some point, an allegation Vogel said his client denies.
But in a September 2016 court filing, another woman told authorities Ardebili took her phone away as a means of controlling her.
“I am requesting a restraining order because I can no longer tolerate the ongoing emotional abuse (Ardebili) continues to cause me,” the woman, who had children with Ardebili, wrote in a request for a domestic violence restraining order. “Since Aug. 13, 2016, (Ardebili) has continually taken my cellular phone away from me to prevent me from contacting law enforcement or any other third parties when I am in a threatening situation with him.”
She also wrote that Ardebili would at times take away her car keys, enter her bed uninvited and threaten violence against her male friends. She wrote that on Sept. 10, 2016, Ardebili threatened to harm himself with a knife in an effort to get her in trouble with police.
Vogel, who also represented Ardebili for the restraining order, said the basis of the complaint was Ardebili’s “generally annoying conduct.”
“There was no violence, just harassment,” Vogel said.
Vogel said both parties agreed to the restraining order, which went into effect on Oct. 13, 2016 and expired May 11, despite the court being advised by the woman’s attorney that Ardebili “is not following the restraining order and (the woman) would like to continue for one year.”
The court ordered that the woman must file a new restraining order. Court records indicate no such order was requested.
Ardebili’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
