Visalia man arrested for suspected DUI after vehicle rolls over on Highway 101

By Andrew Sheeler

July 28, 2017 9:18 AM

The California Highway Patrol arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol Friday morning after a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Atascadero.

Elden Demarlee Stephens, of Visalia, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet when he lost control and went off the road. The vehicle rolled over at 7:21 a.m. in the northbound lane near the Del Rio Road offramp.

One woman was injured and traffic was delayed for about 15 minutes. A female passenger in the vehicle was able to walk around but was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Stephens was arrested and taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000.

