Bakersfield man arrested after slapping cellphone out of 12-year-old’s hand, Pismo police say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:16 Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say Pause 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:17 Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:15 If you witness a crime, here's what to do 0:36 Fatal officer-involved shooting in Grover Beach 0:44 Beachgoers run as police chase suspect on South County beach 0:55 Witnesses describe car chase on beach at Oceano Dunes 0:25 Have you seen this U-Haul truck? Grover Beach police say it was involved in a theft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A Bakersfield man was arrested July 26, 2017, on suspicion of battery after he slapped a cellphone out of a 12-year-old’s hand outside a gas station in Pismo Beach, police said. The teen's adult sister says this video shows the incident that occurred July 25. Courtesy video/Facebook

A Bakersfield man was arrested July 26, 2017, on suspicion of battery after he slapped a cellphone out of a 12-year-old’s hand outside a gas station in Pismo Beach, police said. The teen's adult sister says this video shows the incident that occurred July 25. Courtesy video/Facebook