Bakersfield man arrested after slapping cellphone out of 12-year-old’s hand, Pismo police say

A Bakersfield man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of battery after he slapped a cellphone out of a 12-year-old’s hand outside a gas station in Pismo Beach, police said.
Christopher Michael Strong, 43, was captured on video approaching a parked car, reaching inside and hitting a cellphone out of a female passenger’s hand while she was filming him about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the AM/PM on Fourth Street, according to a news release from the Pismo Beach Police Department.
Strong later saw the video surface on social media and gave Pismo Beach police his statement, according to a news release.
Strong was arrested on suspicion of battery and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Beverly Bedford, the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle and the 12-year-old’s sister, wrote on her Facebook page that Strong was “upset that I got to a gas pump before him, he was verbally harassing me the whole time I pumped gas. He was taking photos of me. As you can see (in the video), he didn’t like it done to him so he SMACKED my little sister when she was holding the phone up!”
Bedford, who originally reported it as a possible road rage incident to the Pismo Beach Police Department, posted the video to her personal Facebook page, and it had more than 200,000 views as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
