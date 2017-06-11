Three men stabbed in Paso Robles Food 4 Less parking lot

Three men were stabbed in a Food 4 Less parking lot in Paso Robles on Saturday night, police said.
At about 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight involving “numerous subjects” near the store, on the 1400 block of Creston Road, police said. When they arrived, they found several people leaving the area on foot and in vehicles. Officers detained several people, police said. Police did not give a specific number of people involved.
On further investigation, police discovered that three men had been stabbed and drove themselves to a local hospital. Two of the victims were admitted to the hospital with multiple, non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said. The third victim was treated for stab wounds and released. The victims told police that they were attacked, without provocation, by an unidentified man in the parking lot.
Authorities believe the incident may be gang-related.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 25 to 30 years old, wearing a red shirt and tan pants.
The incident is under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.
