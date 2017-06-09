David Kenneth Lamb, 48, of Arroyo Grande faces multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor.
Crime

School bus driver accused of molesting South County girl is charged with 7 felonies

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

June 09, 2017 6:31 PM

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed seven felony charges Friday against a South County school bus driver arrested Wednesday on suspicion of molesting a 9-year-old girl.

David Kenneth Lamb, 48, of Arroyo Grande is charged with two felony counts each of committing a forcible lewd act upon a child, oral copulation/sexual penetration with a child under 10 and committing a lewd act upon a child. He also faces one felony count of sending harmful matter to a minor.

If convicted on either of the charges of oral copulation/sexual penetration with a child under 10, Lamb could receive up to life in prison.

According to the complaint, the alleged molestation occurred between Jan. 1 and May 30 of this year, while Lamb was a school bus driver for the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

Lamb is in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler

