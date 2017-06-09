South County school placed on lockdown after man tells mom he kidnapped her daughter

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office placed a Nipomo elementary school on lockdown Friday morning after an unknown man claimed he’d kidnapped a student.
Dorothea Lange Elementary School, 1661 Via Alta Mesa, was locked down about 11:43 a.m. after a man called a student’s mother and said he’d abducted her daughter, said Tony Cipolla, Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The man said the student’s mother should meet him at the Nipomo Rabobank and provide him with money in exchange for her daughter’s release, Cipolla said. Sheriff’s deputies called the school and found the student was safe and accounted for, but placed the school on lockdown as a precaution.
The lockdown was lifted about 12:20 p.m., just as the school was preparing to release students on the last day of classes for the year. Cipolla said the Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident to determine who attempted to extort money from the student’s mother.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments