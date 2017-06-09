A sheriff’s deputy waits outside Dorothea Lange Elementary in Nipomo on Friday after the school was put on lockdown following a kidnapping claim. The lockdown was lifted at 12:20 and kids were released for the year.
A sheriff’s deputy waits outside Dorothea Lange Elementary in Nipomo on Friday after the school was put on lockdown following a kidnapping claim. The lockdown was lifted at 12:20 and kids were released for the year. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
A sheriff’s deputy waits outside Dorothea Lange Elementary in Nipomo on Friday after the school was put on lockdown following a kidnapping claim. The lockdown was lifted at 12:20 and kids were released for the year. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Crime

June 09, 2017 12:51 PM

South County school placed on lockdown after man tells mom he kidnapped her daughter

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office placed a Nipomo elementary school on lockdown Friday morning after an unknown man claimed he’d kidnapped a student.

Dorothea Lange Elementary School, 1661 Via Alta Mesa, was locked down about 11:43 a.m. after a man called a student’s mother and said he’d abducted her daughter, said Tony Cipolla, Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The man said the student’s mother should meet him at the Nipomo Rabobank and provide him with money in exchange for her daughter’s release, Cipolla said. Sheriff’s deputies called the school and found the student was safe and accounted for, but placed the school on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdown was lifted about 12:20 p.m., just as the school was preparing to release students on the last day of classes for the year. Cipolla said the Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident to determine who attempted to extort money from the student’s mother.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

24-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home, Sheriff's Office says

24-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home, Sheriff's Office says 0:49

24-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home, Sheriff's Office says
Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 0:37

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting
Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant 0:39

Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos