Grover Beach police searching for women who passed fake money

Grover Beach police are searching for two women they believe passed counterfeit $50 bills at different businesses.
The announcement, which was made Tuesday, came after police received three criminal reports regarding the passing of fake bills, police said.
Authorities describe one of the women as a light-skinned Hispanic woman between the ages of 25 and 35 with a tattoo of two stars next to her left eyebrow and black hair in a bun. She was wearing a light brown cotton sweater and dark blue jeans.
The other woman is described as a light-skinned Hispanic woman between the ages of 20 and 30 with dark hair. She was wearing glasses, a light gray sweatshirt, blue jean shorts and white shoes, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the women to call Officer Ramirez at 805-473-4511 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
