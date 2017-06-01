Nipomo stabbing victim identified, and her boyfriend is accused of murder

A 24-year-old Nipomo woman allegedly stabbed to death by a man believed to be her boyfriend has been identified as Paulina Ramirez-Diaz, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.
After questioning by Sheriff’s Office detectives, Julio Cesar Alonso, also 24 of Nipomo, was arrested and booked on suspicion of one count of murder.
“During the course of the investigation, detectives were able gather enough evidence to link Alonso to her death,” said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Ramirez-Diaz suffered a fatal stab wound to her neck early Wednesday morning and was found dead when deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Pomeroy Road after receiving a 911 call at about 3 a.m.
The death was initially called “suspicious” by sheriff’s investigators and now has been changed to “homicide.” Alonso was detained for questioning and later booked in County Jail on suspicion of a single count of murder.
About 15 people gathered outside the home on Wednesday, where Ramirez-Diaz and Alonso lived with other adults, including Ramirez-Diaz’s mother. Some of Ramirez-Diaz’s family members, who huddled outside the home, declined to comment.
There are no other outstanding suspects in the case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500.
