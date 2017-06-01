Grover Beach police confiscated 20 grams of meth and a small amount of heroin in a drug arrest on Wednesday.
Grover Beach police confiscated 20 grams of meth and a small amount of heroin in a drug arrest on Wednesday. Grover Beach Police Department
Grover Beach police confiscated 20 grams of meth and a small amount of heroin in a drug arrest on Wednesday. Grover Beach Police Department

Crime

June 01, 2017 11:05 AM

Man sitting in a car arrested when Grover Beach police find meth and heroin

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Grover Beach after police say they found him in a parked car holding illegal drugs.

At about 4:30 p.m., an officer noticed “suspicious activity” in a car parked in the 100 block of South Oak Park Boulevard, police said. When the officer went to investigate, he found that the man in the car was holding more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and a “small amount” of heroin, police said.

The man, Russell Mark Johns, 54, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, transporting or selling a controlled substance and violating his probation, according to jail records.

He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $65,000 bail, according to jail records.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says

26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says 0:49

26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says
Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 0:37

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting
Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant 0:39

Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos