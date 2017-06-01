Man sitting in a car arrested when Grover Beach police find meth and heroin

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Grover Beach after police say they found him in a parked car holding illegal drugs.
At about 4:30 p.m., an officer noticed “suspicious activity” in a car parked in the 100 block of South Oak Park Boulevard, police said. When the officer went to investigate, he found that the man in the car was holding more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and a “small amount” of heroin, police said.
The man, Russell Mark Johns, 54, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, transporting or selling a controlled substance and violating his probation, according to jail records.
He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $65,000 bail, according to jail records.
