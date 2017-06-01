Man arrested after threatening SLO Rocket Fizz employee with a knife, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of threatening a Rocket Fizz employee with a knife, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
About 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the downtown candy shop at 699 Higuera Street after they received a report of a man threatening an employee with a knife.
When officers arrived, the man was gone. He was described to police as a white male transient, wearing a brown trench coat and carrying an athletic bag, police said.
The next day, just before 4 p.m., the victim again saw the man in front of the store and called 911, police said. Officers found the suspect a few blocks away.
The suspect, Dawayne Michael Tuleya, 35, was arrested on suspicion of threatening with the intent to terrorize and brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm, according to jail records. Tuleya was also arrested on suspicion of vandalizing three different vehicles with a knife over the past month, police said, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage.
Tuleya is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $90,000 bail, according to jail records.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments