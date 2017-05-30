Jeremy Jacob Thom
Jeremy Jacob Thom San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
Jeremy Jacob Thom San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

May 30, 2017 6:10 PM

Morro Bay sex offender arrested after police find child pornography on his phone

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

A 35-year-old Morro Bay man who is a registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony possession of child pornography and a felony parole violation, police said.

Jeremy Jacob Thom of Morro Bay was arrested at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday after authorities discovered images of child pornography on his cellphone. Thom was on parole for molesting a child under the age of 14.

The images of pre-pubescent children engaging in sexual acts were found when detectives with the sheriff’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) team, Morro Bay Police and state parole officers conducted a compliance check at a residence in the 300 block of Tahiti Street in Morro Bay.

Thom was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and his bail was set a $35,000.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 0:37

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting
Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant 0:39

Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant
Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest 2:49

Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos