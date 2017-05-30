Morro Bay sex offender arrested after police find child pornography on his phone

A 35-year-old Morro Bay man who is a registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony possession of child pornography and a felony parole violation, police said.
Jeremy Jacob Thom of Morro Bay was arrested at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday after authorities discovered images of child pornography on his cellphone. Thom was on parole for molesting a child under the age of 14.
The images of pre-pubescent children engaging in sexual acts were found when detectives with the sheriff’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) team, Morro Bay Police and state parole officers conducted a compliance check at a residence in the 300 block of Tahiti Street in Morro Bay.
Thom was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and his bail was set a $35,000.
