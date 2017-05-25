A.G. man accused of felony embezzlement, resisting arrest; 2 others face charges

A 50-year-old Arroyo Grande man accused of fraud including submitting false lien paperwork to San Luis Obispo County, the city of Pismo Beach and residents was taken into custody Thursday along with two others who all allegedly resisted arrest.
Authorities say Frederick Avila claimed he was the rightful owner of the majority of the property stretching from north Shell Beach to Avila Beach, and had been contacting utilities companies, requesting that services be transferred to his name for multiple privately owned residences in Shell Beach. Avila successfully transferred services to his name several times, according to a news release from the Pismo Beach Police Department.
Avila also is accused of purchasing a BMW in Santa Maria using a fraudulent check, according to the release.
He was arrested along with two others — 55-year-old Curtis Baldwin and 35-year-old Sandi Davis — after officers recognized Avila as a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Dolliver Street and conducted a traffic stop. Police did not provide further information Thursday evening on how the passengers allegedly resisted arrest.
Officers also discovered more than a pound of methamphetamine in the car, along with scales and others items indicating drug sales, the news release said.
Avila was arrested on suspicion of felony embezzlement and resisting arrest. He was turned over to the Santa Maria Police Department and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Baldwin, of Tuscon, Arizona, was arrested on a federal warrant for interstate drug trafficking, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $25,000.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer, possession of controlled substances and weapons charges. Her bail was set at $10,000. Her place of residence was not provided by police.
Both Baldwin and Davis were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.
