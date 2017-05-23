Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crime

May 23, 2017 3:15 PM

2 store clerks arrested in underage alcohol sting

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

Two store clerks were arrested on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors Friday during sting operations in Templeton and Cambria, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Between 5 and 10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Alcohol Compliance Team used minor decoys to enter retail stores and attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages in the San Miguel, rural Paso Robles, San Simeon, Cayucos, Cambria, and Templeton areas, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both of the store clerks arrested — one in Templeton at the Chevron on Las Tablas Road and one in Cambria at Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop on Main Street — were released on their signed promised to appear in court. They will be charged with illegally furnishing or selling alcohol to a minor, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Similar operations, which are funded through the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, will continue through June.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 0:37

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting
Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant 0:39

Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant
Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest 2:49

Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos