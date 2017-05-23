2 store clerks arrested in underage alcohol sting

Two store clerks were arrested on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors Friday during sting operations in Templeton and Cambria, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Between 5 and 10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Alcohol Compliance Team used minor decoys to enter retail stores and attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages in the San Miguel, rural Paso Robles, San Simeon, Cayucos, Cambria, and Templeton areas, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Both of the store clerks arrested — one in Templeton at the Chevron on Las Tablas Road and one in Cambria at Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop on Main Street — were released on their signed promised to appear in court. They will be charged with illegally furnishing or selling alcohol to a minor, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Similar operations, which are funded through the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, will continue through June.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments