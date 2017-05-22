Daniel Gonzalez, 47, of Antioch pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of soliciting the murder of his alleged armed robbery victims and a San Luis Obispo attorney.
Daniel Gonzalez, 47, of Antioch pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of soliciting the murder of his alleged armed robbery victims and a San Luis Obispo attorney. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Gonzalez, 47, of Antioch pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of soliciting the murder of his alleged armed robbery victims and a San Luis Obispo attorney. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

May 22, 2017 5:48 PM

Robbery defendant pleads not guilty to putting a ‘hit’ on victims, attorney

By Matt Fountain

mfountain@thetribunenews.com

An Antioch man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he tried to hire a San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate to kill the alleged victims of an Atascadero home invasion-style robbery and their San Luis Obispo attorney.

Daniel Gonzales, 47, pleaded not guilty to four counts of soliciting murder and three counts of dissuading a witness by force. He remains in County Jail, where he’s being held without bail.

Gonzalez was one of seven men from across the state who were arrested in February following an allegedly armed, home invasion-style robbery at a home on the 8400 block of San Gregorio Road in which about $200,000 worth of property was allegedly taken.

After pleading not guilty to charges of home-invasion robbery, assault with a firearm and first-degree burglary, Gonzalez approached at least one inmate at the County Jail and offered money for the murders of the three alleged victims in the case, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jerret Gran previously said that Gonzalez attempted to get to the victims through their attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, whom Gonzalez also targeted. The inmate reported Gonzalez to authorities, who later secured a no-bail order from a judge. Though Gran said the inmate had nothing to gain in reporting him, Gonzalez’s attorney, Douglas Rappaport, said the allegations from a “so-called unbiased fellow prisoner” should be considered “suspicious.”

Gonzalez is due back in court June 26 for a pretrial hearing.

Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 0:37

Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting
Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant 0:39

Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant
Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest 2:49

Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos