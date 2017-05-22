Robbery defendant pleads not guilty to putting a ‘hit’ on victims, attorney

An Antioch man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he tried to hire a San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate to kill the alleged victims of an Atascadero home invasion-style robbery and their San Luis Obispo attorney.
Daniel Gonzales, 47, pleaded not guilty to four counts of soliciting murder and three counts of dissuading a witness by force. He remains in County Jail, where he’s being held without bail.
Gonzalez was one of seven men from across the state who were arrested in February following an allegedly armed, home invasion-style robbery at a home on the 8400 block of San Gregorio Road in which about $200,000 worth of property was allegedly taken.
After pleading not guilty to charges of home-invasion robbery, assault with a firearm and first-degree burglary, Gonzalez approached at least one inmate at the County Jail and offered money for the murders of the three alleged victims in the case, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Jerret Gran previously said that Gonzalez attempted to get to the victims through their attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, whom Gonzalez also targeted. The inmate reported Gonzalez to authorities, who later secured a no-bail order from a judge. Though Gran said the inmate had nothing to gain in reporting him, Gonzalez’s attorney, Douglas Rappaport, said the allegations from a “so-called unbiased fellow prisoner” should be considered “suspicious.”
Gonzalez is due back in court June 26 for a pretrial hearing.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
