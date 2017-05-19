Crime

May 19, 2017 8:56 PM

Santa Maria fight may have involved crowbar, gun and knife

Janene Scully

One person suffered major injuries after a fight Friday afternoon in Santa Maria that possibly involved a crowbar, knife and gun, police said.

Personnel from the police and fire departments were dispatched about 4 p.m. to an area near Vine Street and East Lee Drive, north of Donovan Road.

One person had life-threatening injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital, police Lt. Russ Mengel said.

Officers responding to the incident detained three people for allegedly participating in the fight which reportedly involved weapons — possibly a crowbar, knife and gun.

“We haven’t had any confirmation from investigators at this point,” Mengel added. “We’re still every early (in the investigation).

“Because of the significance of the one injury, we’re doing a very thorough investigation,” he said.

Additional details, including the names of the injured male and those detained, were not immediately available.

