Panga boat, bales of marijuana found near Refugio State Beach

An abandoned panga boat was discovered Friday afternoon north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, along with five bales of marijuana stashed in the bushes nearby.
A citizen noticed the boat, which is of the variety used to traffic narcotics, at 12:30 p.m. and notified the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.
The 30-foot boat was outfitted with two outboard motors and a large tank with 90 gallons of fuel.
No suspects were located, but when investigators searched the area, they found the marijuana bales hidden near Arroyo Quemada Lane.
The Coast Guard arrived to remove the fuel before the boat was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.
