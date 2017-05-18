Man arrested after SWAT team called to SLO home for shots fired

A man was arrested Thursday after he fired several shots in a San Luis Obispo residence, prompting the SWAT team to get involved, police said.
Just before midnight, police received a call of a “disorderly” man who was running and yelling in the street near the 800 block of Alyssum Court. When they arrived, they couldn’t find the man, but after they left, police received several calls from residents in the area reporting gunshots.
As police returned, they too heard shots and found where they were coming from, police said. San Luis Obispo police evacuated nearby homes and shut down the area.
Police then called for the SWAT team to get the suspect to leave the home, police said. The suspect, Robert Eugene Torres, did not cooperate with police but was arrested with the help of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, as well as “less lethal rounds” deployed by authorities, police said.
Torres was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for moderate injuries. He was then taken to County Jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, arson, felony vandalism and willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident or information about Torres to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
