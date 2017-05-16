Grover Beach mother wanted on suspicion of endangering her 3 young children

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a 26-year-old woman wanted on suspicion of endangering her three young children.

Kathryn Louise Tatum is suspected of leaving the kids, ages 1 to 4, in the care of 22-year-old Anthony Ishmael Farley, who, police say, left the children unsupervised at a residence on the 500 block of Saratoga Avenue while he went prowling through a nearby neighborhood, looking in cars and going through backyards.

Farley was arrested on North Sixth Street, three blocks away from the home. Police say Farley was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and related paraphernalia and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

When an officer found the children, they were hungry, so the officer prepared meals for them while Child Welfare Services was contacted. All three children now are in protective custody.

Tatum is wanted on a $250,000 arrest warrant.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts or the police investigation is encouraged to call 805-473-4511 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 805-549-7867.