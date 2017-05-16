Machete, burglary tools seized from suspected van thief in San Miguel

A Paso Robles man was arrested Monday after authorities seized a machete and burglary tools from a van they believe he stole, the CHP said.
Just before noon, a man called the CHP to report that he saw his friend’s van, which had been stolen four days prior, in the parking lot of Mission San Miguel. When CHP units arrived at the mission, they saw the van pull out of the parking lot and drive south on Mission Street. Authorities stopped the vehicle at Rios-Caledonia Adobe and arrested the driver. Officials also seized a machete and burglary tools from the suspect.
Benjamin Bruce Roberts, 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, receiving stolen property, grand theft of property and felony auto theft, according to jail records. He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
The van was returned to its owner, the CHP said.
