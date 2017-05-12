Pair snatched credit cards from car at Bob Jones lot, then went on a shopping spree

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of burglarizing a car at the Bob Jones trailhead parking lot and stealing credit cards later used to buy about $3,000 in goods from local stores.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that the car was broken into between 1 and 2:30 p.m. on April 24 at 7000 Ontario Road in Avila Beach.
Three credit cards were stolen from a purse left in the vehicle, and those cards were used later that day at stores in the Pismo Beach Outlets and surrounding areas.
Surveillance footage captured two Hispanic men of average height and medium build making purchases with the stolen cards, according to the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Coast Station at 805-528-6083.
