Parole denied for man who killed girlfriend in SLO in 1989

State parole officials on Wednesday denied release of a San Luis Obispo man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he believed she aborted his unborn child.
Linza Earl Russell, 57, will not be eligible for another parole hearing until 2022, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.
Russell was convicted of first-degree murder in September 1989 for the death of 21-year-old Kellie Ann Daniels.
According to Tribune archives, Russell had already been previously convicted of assaulting a girlfriend in Chicago with a knife and trying to set her apartment on fire when he moved to San Luis Obispo and met Daniels in the Mervyn’s department store where they both worked. The two shared an apartment for a time before Russell was convicted of domestic violence against her in 1987.
Though Daniels had a restraining order out against Russell at the time of her death, family members at the time told The Tribune that the two had rekindled their relationship after Russell’s release from jail.
On the day before Thanksgiving 1988, Russell stabbed Daniels six times, twice through the heart, and left her sprawled naked on a kitchen floor.
Russell has been in prison since, currently at California State Prison Solano, and has been considered for parole several times. On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Linda Dunn appeared at the prison hearing to argue against parole. Russell expressed little remorse at that hearing and insisted the deceased victim was the aggressor, the DA’s Office said in a news release.
